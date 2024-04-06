Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 536 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

LULU opened at $356.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.72 and a 200 day moving average of $440.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.