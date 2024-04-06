Traveka Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

