Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

