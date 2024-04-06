AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.580–0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.1 million.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 9.8 %

ANGO opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 60.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngioDynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after buying an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after buying an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 574,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,385,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.