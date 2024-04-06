Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 1,270,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,579,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $542,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,557 shares of company stock worth $9,392,330. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,550 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,644,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,002,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.