Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 178,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 186,121 shares.The stock last traded at $88.59 and had previously closed at $88.10.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

