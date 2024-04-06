Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 178,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 186,121 shares.The stock last traded at $88.59 and had previously closed at $88.10.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
