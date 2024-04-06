CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Up 7%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 52,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 290,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients in the Unites States. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate, which is in phase 2 trails, designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

