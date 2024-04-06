PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $16,864.20 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $16,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,796.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Shivani Stumpf sold 816 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $16,850.40.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $18,845.61.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $25.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

