Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Up 8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)'s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 304,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,965,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,191 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,331,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

