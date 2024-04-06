Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 200 shares.The stock last traded at $424.75 and had previously closed at $429.35.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Increases Dividend

About Watsco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.06%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.