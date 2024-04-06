International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,354,248 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Prudential Financial worth $141,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.