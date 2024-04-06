iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 26,592.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $157,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $285.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

