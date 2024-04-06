International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,570,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $38,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.8 %

CASY opened at $316.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

