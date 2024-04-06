International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5,247.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ONEOK worth $173,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

