International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $446.40 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 123,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $446,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $341.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.