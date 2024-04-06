International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15,046.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Albemarle worth $502,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.77.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

