Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 285,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 502,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 33.33 and a quick ratio of 33.33.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 164,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,585,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 142,819 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 527,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $23,981,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.