Head to Head Analysis: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sohu.com and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 8X8 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.06%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $3.72, indicating a potential upside of 51.28%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than 8X8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.0% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sohu.com and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -5.06% -4.88% -2.73% 8X8 -7.28% -5.89% -0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $600.67 million 0.63 -$30.38 million ($0.89) -12.76 8X8 $743.94 million 0.41 -$73.14 million ($0.44) -5.59

Sohu.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sohu.com beats 8X8 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

