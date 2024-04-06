Critical Contrast: Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Competitors

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -25.71 Sow Good Competitors $7.83 billion $711.96 million 6.19

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -27.43% -26.47% -6.91%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1291 1482 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Sow Good’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good competitors beat Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.