Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 5% Higher

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.89. 431,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 727,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $135,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 136,201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,348,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,701 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

