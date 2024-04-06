Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 78,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 374,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNTK shares. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $625.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of -0.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.