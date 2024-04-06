Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $317,393.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $332,765.22.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $335,869.56.

ZM stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

