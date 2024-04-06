HI Price Tops $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.45 million and $209,208.17 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014291 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00020740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,756.06 or 1.00081805 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00127301 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053792 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $214,601.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.