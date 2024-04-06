Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading Down 2.5%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. 3,812,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,519,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

