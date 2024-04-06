O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 368,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,691,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

