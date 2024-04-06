Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $332.02 and last traded at $333.00. Approximately 14,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 26,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.09.
Winmark Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.52.
Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
