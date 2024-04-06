Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 3.5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.87 and last traded at $87.16. Approximately 70,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 243,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

