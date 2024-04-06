Head to Head Analysis: Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) & PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD)

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eterna Therapeutics and PaxMedica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A PaxMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00

PaxMedica has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 512.24%. Given PaxMedica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PaxMedica is more favorable than Eterna Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.16, suggesting that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaxMedica has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.6% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of PaxMedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of PaxMedica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and PaxMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eterna Therapeutics N/A -508.73% -53.03% PaxMedica N/A -956.84% -388.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and PaxMedica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eterna Therapeutics $70,000.00 170.03 -$21.67 million ($4.08) -0.54 PaxMedica N/A N/A -$18.29 million ($24.42) -0.02

PaxMedica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eterna Therapeutics. Eterna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaxMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats PaxMedica on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

