Head to Head Analysis: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Bitcoin Depot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $352.01 million 0.47 $45.34 million $1.79 4.42 Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Consumer Portfolio Services and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 192.86%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Volatility and Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 12.88% 17.46% 1.58% Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Bitcoin Depot on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

