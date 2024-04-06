International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,041,281 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.54% of United Rentals worth $598,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $22,529,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

URI opened at $706.86 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $676.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

