International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26,852.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 274,697 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $754,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

NYSE:APD opened at $238.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

