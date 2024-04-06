Conflux Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.82 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $44.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,715.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $691.53 or 0.01021453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00150258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00048832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00194767 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00149322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,288,593 coins and its circulating supply is 3,849,797,554 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,204,340.66 with 3,849,704,335.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35872785 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $51,002,724.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

