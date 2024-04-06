PayPal USD (PYUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $191.50 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $191.50 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 191,618,734 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 191,618,734.42. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99935874 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $9,433,785.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

