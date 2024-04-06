Umee (UMEE) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Umee has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and $159,630.02 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umee has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Umee token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Umee Token Profile
Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz.
Buying and Selling Umee
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “UMEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.