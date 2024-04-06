Amarillo National Bank Takes Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OBK. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

