iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,910,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 18,630,641 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.73.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

