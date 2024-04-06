iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,910,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 18,630,641 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.73.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

(Get Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.