Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Splunk worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

