FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Stake Reduced by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.46% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS QMAR opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

