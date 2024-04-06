42,950 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.62 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.