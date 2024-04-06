Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $269.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average is $281.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

