GFS Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,752,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 703,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.