Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,000 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

