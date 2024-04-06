Forza Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

