iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP opened at $99.38 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.