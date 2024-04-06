Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CFO Sells $3,954,187.08 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Vera Therapeutics

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.