Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 15,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $3,499,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,325.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $233.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.80. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.