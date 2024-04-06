Karen J. Holcom Sells 7,745 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,987,000 after buying an additional 161,818 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 285,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

