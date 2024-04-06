Nathan Eric Fier Sells 259,227 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$2,457,471.96.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIL shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.