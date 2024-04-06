Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,525,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $2,693,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.