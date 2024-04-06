Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

